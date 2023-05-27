Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $959.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreCivic Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

