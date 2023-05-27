Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $214,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FULT opened at $11.45 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

