Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $216,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.
Alcoa Stock Performance
NYSE AA opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $67.52.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
