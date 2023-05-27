Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $234,000 Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after buying an additional 192,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

