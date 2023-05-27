Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

