Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $212,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.