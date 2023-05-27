Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $64,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 1,743.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.91. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

