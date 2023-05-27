Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $223,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $49.86 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

