Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $227,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSP stock opened at $294.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -188.65 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $314.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.16.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

