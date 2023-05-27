Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $215,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 191.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Display Trading Up 4.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

OLED stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

