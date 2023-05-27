Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $230,000 Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Articles

