Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

