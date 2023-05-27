Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.67. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

