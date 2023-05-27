Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,995,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $89.95.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

