Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

