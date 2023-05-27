Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 555 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

