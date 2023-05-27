Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

