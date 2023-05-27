Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,675 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after acquiring an additional 93,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $125.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

