Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 108 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Balchem were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Activity at Balchem

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $122.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.