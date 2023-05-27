Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 303 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.86 and a 200 day moving average of $335.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

