Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 356 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.