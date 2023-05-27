Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 381 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $72.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.