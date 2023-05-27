Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 954 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

