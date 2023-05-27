Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

