Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $227,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,813,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,703,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity

M.D.C. Price Performance

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDC stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

