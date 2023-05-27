Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silgan by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silgan by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 121,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

