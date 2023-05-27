Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

