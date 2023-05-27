Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Navient were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherborne Investors Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,452,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 35.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 2.1 %

Navient stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

