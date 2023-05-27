Michael L. Dreyer Sells 2,750 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in F5 by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.