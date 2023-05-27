Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $333.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

