Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $110,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $333.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

