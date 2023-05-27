Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $333.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

