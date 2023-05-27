Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,403,815 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $582,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $333.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

