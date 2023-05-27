Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.