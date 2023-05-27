MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,600,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 132.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $27.32 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.95.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

