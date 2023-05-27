Moreno Evelyn V Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

