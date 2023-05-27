Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 186,663 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDD. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 306,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

