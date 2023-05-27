Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Morphic Stock Performance
NASDAQ MORF opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 147,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morphic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.