Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORF opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 147,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morphic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

