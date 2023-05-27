Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,805 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

