MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,671.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTN Group Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. MTN Group has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $10.91.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.