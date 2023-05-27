Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $95.88

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.88, but opened at $93.41. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 9,285 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
