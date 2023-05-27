Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $95.88

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.88, but opened at $93.41. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 9,285 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $802,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.