National Bank Financial Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.28. The company has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

