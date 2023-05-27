National Bank Financial Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

