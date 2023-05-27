National Bankshares Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

