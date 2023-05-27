National Bankshares Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

