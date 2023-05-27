Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 532,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 784,371 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

