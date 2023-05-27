News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,112 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in News were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of News by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

