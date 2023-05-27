NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -524.98%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

