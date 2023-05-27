NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NI opened at $26.85 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

