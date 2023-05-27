NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $38.71 on Friday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.